Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 247,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $232,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.