Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).
Shares of AVRO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 247,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07.
In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $232,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.
About AVROBIO
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
