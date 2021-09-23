Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

