Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post sales of $30.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEVA by 2,906.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.07, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

