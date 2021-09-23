Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post $63.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $230.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.02 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of CHPT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,144,056 shares of company stock worth $261,933,149 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

