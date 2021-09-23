Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $37.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,019. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of 207.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

