Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $315.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the lowest is $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 542,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,275. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

