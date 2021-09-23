Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 553,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

