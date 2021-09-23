Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

