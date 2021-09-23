Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.82). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,435. Zai Lab has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.11.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

