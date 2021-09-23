Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $244,265 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

