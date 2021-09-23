Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.07). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 299,382 shares of company stock worth $2,003,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

