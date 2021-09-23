Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,741 shares of company stock worth $2,470,750 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

