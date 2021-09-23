Brokerages Set American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Target Price at $31.67

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th.

AOUT opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $352.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,001,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

