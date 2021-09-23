Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $8.76

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. 55,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,910. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

