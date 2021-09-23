Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $84.50

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $13,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 651.88 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.