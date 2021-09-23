Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $29.50

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $8.10 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $264.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

