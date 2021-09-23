Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $135.89

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
