Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT at $27.00

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,993. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

