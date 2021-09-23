Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $11.11

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 760,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 781,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,279 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.73 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

