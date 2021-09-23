Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $67.53

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $28.06 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

