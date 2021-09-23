Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $15.70

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

