Brokers Issue Forecasts for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

