Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 110,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

