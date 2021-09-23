BTIG Research Trims Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Target Price to $22.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Biodesix by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

