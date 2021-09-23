C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.58

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 5596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,136.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,271 shares of company stock worth $6,874,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

