CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.82 or 0.00128716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $177,226.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00128708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046313 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.