Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Up 3.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. 53,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 73,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)

Calibre Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It involves in the operation of Primavera Gold-Copper, Santa Maria Gold, IAMGOLD, Centerra, and Rosita mining projects. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

