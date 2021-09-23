Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.37. 186,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 530,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$481.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

