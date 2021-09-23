Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

