Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTMC opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

