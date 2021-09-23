Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 355,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRSP. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

