Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 275.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

FBCG stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

