Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

