Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

