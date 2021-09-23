Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 298,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after buying an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 86.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

