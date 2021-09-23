Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -240.90 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

