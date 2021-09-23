Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

