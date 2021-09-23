Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 50.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 358,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.