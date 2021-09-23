Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

