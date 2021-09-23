Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

SHW stock opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

