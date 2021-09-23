Canaccord Genuity Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $65.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $317,482.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

