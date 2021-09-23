Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.53.

TSE:CNR opened at C$146.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$104.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

