Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.
Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 214,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
