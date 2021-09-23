Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 214,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.