Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $81.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.50 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.