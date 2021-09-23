Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) Insider Sells A$33,000.00 in Stock

Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) insider Wayne Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

About Cape Range

Cape Range Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of accounting and business intelligence software in Australia and Malaysia. Its software is used by SME's, such as retail, trading, logistics, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, financial, and higher education sectors.

