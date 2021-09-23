Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) Insider Sells A$33,000.00 in Stock

Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) insider Wayne Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
About Cape Range
