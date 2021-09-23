Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 16,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

