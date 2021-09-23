Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and traded as low as $3.66. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 22,564 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSFFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.