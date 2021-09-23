Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

