Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 333,406 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total value of C$32,264,727.40.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89.

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total value of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 946,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$104.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.24. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.53.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

