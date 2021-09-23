Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. CIBC restated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.54 on Thursday, hitting C$15.95. 370,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,085. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$325,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08. Insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 in the last ninety days.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

